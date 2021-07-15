Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 68: Bad Luck after Bad Luck

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford’s Derek Kraus has had a difficult sophomore season. It seems like every race, something happens that sets him back.

Through it all, he’s still been able to capture his first two career poles in the Gander RV and Truck Series.

Matt Infield talks with Kraus about the season thus far, and where he sees the rest of the season going on his quest for a first career NASCAR victory.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Victim in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
Went missing 7/13/21
UPDATE: Man reported missing by family found safe at boat landing
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day Today: Round two of storms mainly south of Hwy 10
Hannah Miller with her Daughter Nova.
Father of Hannah Miller recounts tragedy after daughter’s murder

Latest News

2021 NBA Finals. Bucks vs. Suns.
Bucks use furious late rally to win game 4 and tie NBA Finals.
SPASH’s Roisin Willis named Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year
Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
SPASH’s Roisin Willis named Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year
Fenhaus puts the racing world on notice with incredible week
Fenhaus puts the racing world on notice with incredible week