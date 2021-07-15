Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 68: Bad Luck after Bad Luck

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford’s Derek Kraus has had a difficult sophomore season. It seems like every race, something happens that sets him back.

Through it all, he’s still been able to capture his first two career poles in the Gander RV and Truck Series.

Matt Infield talks with Kraus about the season thus far, and where he sees the rest of the season going on his quest for a first career NASCAR victory.

