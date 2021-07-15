Advertisement

Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified

(WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in Wisconsin have identified the man they say was lying in wait at a travel center before quietly walking up to a young man who was pumping gas and fatally shooting him.

Racine County sheriff’s officials say 32-year-old John McCarthy, of Hartland, was later killed after confronting an undercover sheriff’s investigator at another gas station not far away in Caledonia on Tuesday.

The victim fatally shot by McCarthy at the Pilot Travel Center has been identified as 22-year-old Anthony Griger, of Elkhorn. The investigator, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds that fractured several bones around his pelvis. He is recovering at a hospital.

