Fond du Lac crew rescues dog from river

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue crews rescued a dog from the Fond du Lac River Thursday morning.

At 7:15 a.m., the department was called to the area of Forest and Macy. They received a report that a dog had fallen into the river.

The dog walker tells Action 2 News he was walking his friend’s dogs when one of them, Flash, slipped out of its collar. Dale Sampson says he ran after the dog, but it got away again. According to Sampson, “I chased Flash down to about where that tree is down there. And I got ahead of him to cut him off, to stop him and he turned and jumped right in the river.”

For nearly 30 minutes, flash doggie paddled in the river -- too far away from shore to grab. A city firefighter using a ladder climbed down the river bank -- coaxing the dog closer, before finally grabbing the pup and bringing it to shore.

“Didn’t have to get any specialized equipment, so that was good. But, they pulled him out of the water, dog was obviously cold and shivering and tired, but it was a good outcome,” says Division Chief Garth Schumacher.

Other than being a little cold and scared, the dog was just fine. Flash’s owner just happy to have his dogs home safe. “We’ve had these dogs quite a long time. They’re like family to me,” adds owner Matt Albertz.

