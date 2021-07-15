Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Keep the shades handy, sunny skies plan to stay!

Temperatures warming through the weekend along with plentiful amounts of sunshine in the forecast.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dry, sunny, and warmer conditions are expected to stick around into the next work week.

Above normal temperatures appear in the forecast through the next work week.
A humid start this morning as surface temperatures and dew points are close together. Passing clouds and fog, mixing in with some lingering showers from a cold front to our east will clear out completely by mid-morning. Plan for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon in addition to cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures a tad cooler today in the mid to upper 70s along with humid conditions
Keep the shades handy because sunshine continues in the forecast over the next several days in addition to rising temperatures near the 90s this weekend.

Temperatures gradually rising near the 90s this weekend. Great weekend to spend outdoors by the...
The next weather maker won’t be anytime soon--the earliest rain chance looks to arrive by late next week.

