Father of Hannah Miller recounts tragedy after daughter’s murder

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Craig Miller spoke Wednesday about the tragedy his family is going through and his search for justice.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says Hannah Miller was murdered on June 30 in the Town of Pelican. A suspect, Christopher Anderson, remains on the run. A second man, Seth Wakefield of Rhinelander, was arrested and charged as an accomplice to Miller’s murder.

Her dad Craig says once he heard Hannah was dead, it shook his world.

Hannah told her family of the threats Anderson made to kill her and her family. Craig said they believed those words were an attempt to scare Hannah and her family, and said he believed the abusive relationship had been dealt with.

Craig said he can’t believe why Anderson would kill the mother of his own child.

“For him to do that and really destroy his own child’s life, to take away the mother that just adored her and was doing everything for, is just beyond me. And to have it be a planned thing, it wasn’t just a heat of rage, and we just found out that it was planned over weeks.”

Craig said he’s grateful his granddaughter Nova is okay. He said without her, he wouldn’t know where his family would be.

Additionally, he said the funeral gave closure to them and the rest of their family. He hopes his family can move forward with raising their granddaughter the way Hannah would and concentrating on finding Anderson.

