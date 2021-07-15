Exploring Wausau with a new children’s book coming soon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Author, Cheryl Wolken is writing an ABC book on Wausau.

The book is the first of its kind for the area. It will feature two attractions for each letter. Wolken said the purpose of the book is to be both fun and educational for kids. “Help kids learn their ABC’s I think it will also be a source of pride for the area too.”

The book is in the beginning stages of coming together. Wolken is also taking suggestions from people to make it more of a community effort. Businesses will also be participating by donating books to local non-profits.

Wolken said she hopes to have the book done by Christmas time, around the giving season.

If you would like to know more information about the book, click here. If you would like to offer a suggestion, click here to be directed to her Facebook page where Wolken will post pictures about what letters she’s taking suggestions for.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.