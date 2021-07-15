Advertisement

Democrat Kaul leads in fundraising for AG race

NBC 15 sits down with Wisconsin Attorney General to discuss the findings of the 2019 Law...
NBC 15 sits down with Wisconsin Attorney General to discuss the findings of the 2019 Law Enforcement Assessment of Sex Trafficking in Wisconsin.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is leading in the fundraising race for attorney general, bringing in a record amount for this point in the election cycle.

Kaul reported on Thursday that he had raised nearly $411,000 in the first six months of the year and had more than $537,000 cash on hand.

Kaul’s campaign released the totals ahead of filing his report and did not say whether any of the amount raised included his own personal money.

Two Republicans are running: University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Owens raised $304,000 since getting into the race in April and had $250,000 cash on hand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Victim in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
Went missing 7/13/21
UPDATE: Man reported missing by family found safe at boat landing
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day Today: Round two of storms mainly south of Hwy 10
Hannah Miller with her Daughter Nova.
Father of Hannah Miller recounts tragedy after daughter’s murder

Latest News

Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill
Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history
Sen. Johnson and former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Ken Ruettgers highlight COVID-19...
Sen. Johnson, former Packers lineman highlight adverse COVID-19 vaccine reactions
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Wisconsin Capitol Building
Republicans cut state building projects by $810 million