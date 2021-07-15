Advertisement

Deadline to complete Vilas County broadband survey looms

Thursday is the deadline for people living in Vilas County to complete a questionnaire about...
Thursday is the deadline for people living in Vilas County to complete a questionnaire about their internet service.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday is the deadline for people living in Vilas County to complete a questionnaire about their internet service.

The Vilas County Economic Development Corporation Broadband Workgroup is conducting a county-wide survey to develop a detailed map of accurate broadband availability and coverage. They group said the map will be used as a baseline to identify areas where broadband needs to be improved, provide accurate data for future grant applications, and track progress of availability over time.

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY

According to the Federal Communications Commission, the definition of broadband internet is a minimum of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds.

