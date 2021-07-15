Deadline to complete Vilas County broadband survey looms

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday is the deadline for people living in Vilas County to complete a questionnaire about their internet service.

The Vilas County Economic Development Corporation Broadband Workgroup is conducting a county-wide survey to develop a detailed map of accurate broadband availability and coverage. They group said the map will be used as a baseline to identify areas where broadband needs to be improved, provide accurate data for future grant applications, and track progress of availability over time.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, the definition of broadband internet is a minimum of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds.

