Dane County man charged with father’s murder, held on $1M bond

Chandler Halderson, 23
Chandler Halderson, 23
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond was set at $1 million cash for the 23-year-old accused of killing his father after reporting his parents had gone missing en route to their cabin in Langlade County over the Fourth of July weekend.

Chandler Halderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, providing false information about a missing person, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse.

Halderson is the son of Bart and Krista Halderson. During a probable cause hearing on Monday in Dane County Circuit Court, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said Bart Halderson’s dismembered remains were found in rural Dane County. Krista Halderson remains missing.

Brown said a person reporting seeing Chandler Halderson get in a vehicle from a wooded area and believed it was odd and reported it to police. Authorities later found remains they’ve identified as Bart Halderson. Brown said his cause of death was from a gunshot wound. On Monday, he told the judge Chandler Halderson has told a web of lies and he has sent law enforcement officers on a wild goose chase looking for the couple. Brown said the couple likely never left Dane County.

Halderson is expected to learn if his case will head to trial on July 28.

