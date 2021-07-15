Cause of Marshfield house fire under investigation

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a home Wednesday in Marshfield. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of 4th Street, between S. Concord Avenue and S. Oak Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames and smoke. Crews quickly put out the fire, however the first floor suffered heat damage and the second floor had smoke damage.

Three people have been displaced as result of the fire.

