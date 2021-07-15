Bucks use furious late rally to win game 4 and tie NBA Finals.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks erased a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to win Game 4 109-103 evening the NBA Finals at two games apiece.

Khris Middleton started sluggish, but erupted in the fourth once again, finishing with 40 points, a new playoff career high. Giannis Antetokounmpo was spectacular all-around once again, who tallied 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists..

Milwaukee withstood an incredible scoring performance from Phoenix’s Devin Booker, who had 38 points through three quarters and 42 in the game.

It was a slow start for both teams in Game 4. The Bucks struggled to find the hoop only shooting 8/25 (32%) in the first quarter, but they only were down 23-20 heading into the second quarter thanks in part to the Suns’ five turnovers.

The offensive switch turned on in the second quarter. The Bucks outscored the Suns 32-29 to go into the break tied at 52. Phoenix was riding Booker who shot 8-15 with 20 points in the first half. Middleton found his stroke with 16 first-half points.

Booker continued to torch the Bucks with 18 third-quarter points. The Suns held an 82-76 lead into the final quarter.

