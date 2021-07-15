Advertisement

Berry farms are projecting a successful picking season

Raspberries at Lakeview Berry Farm in Mosinee, WI.
Raspberries at Lakeview Berry Farm in Mosinee, WI.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeview Berry Farm and Chet’s Blueberry Farm are looking forward to one of the best berry seasons they’ve had in a couple of years.

Although Lakeview Berry Farm had some struggles with the high heat in June, the farm has overcome it with the help of the rain.

“And then we got the rain, they took off and it couldn’t have come at a better time. I figured the guy upstairs was looking after us, he knows what he’s doing,” Lakeview Berry Farm owner, Dennis Lewer said.

When the rain did come, it left a big impact on the berries.

“They never tasted better than they do right now because of that drought and the way it was last month,” Lewer said.

The rain left a successful season for the farm. “With that rain in acceleration, we’re going to have a lot of fall raspberries,” he said.

The success of the berry farms doesn’t stop there. “This is projected to be one of the best years we’ve had in at least four maybe [even] six years, so very exciting,” Chet’s Berry Farm manager, Lisa Crockett said.

Technology has worked in the farm’s favor for this season. “[Chet] has a snow machine, so what that does is we protect the berries in the wintertime and try to cover them with as much snow as we can.”

May brought some frost to the area, but Chet’s over-head sprinkler system helped avoid problems other farms were seeing.

“We cover those with a layer of ice and water running over them and it acts like a layer of insulation and protects the berries. So we were able to survive that, where a lot of the strawberry fields did survive that this summer,” Crockett said.

Both farm owners say their crop is their life. “The reason I do this is three years ago I had cancer. but I have such a love for the soil, I love working with the soil, it’s what keeps me going,” Lewer said.

“Chet has such a heart for this place, so I think he truly loves it and so do the employees that work here...this is really like the blueberries run in our blood,” Crockett said.

