Woman saves stranger’s choking newborn with CPR

By KCCI staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) – Two Iowa moms formed a special bond after one of them performed CPR on the other’s newborn when she stopped breathing.

Azarayah Israel started choking Monday afternoon after her mom, Lasha, finished shopping.

“I’m trying to pat her back, she’s still not breathing,” Lasha Israel said. “My husband tried, nothing. By that time, I started panicking because my baby’s not breathing. So I’m yelling. I’m looking around, trying to find somebody to come help.”

One of the first to help was Aimee Good, a licensed foster parent who goes through regular CPR certification.

“I really just had to do a couple of chest compressions, and she was red again, and she was moving,” Good said. “She was still clearly distressed but she was not blue, she was not pale.”

As the intensity of the moment settled down, both moms began thinking of each other.

“I was really trying to figure out, ‘How can I find out what happened?’” Good said.

“I really want to make sure this baby is OK, and by chance I just happened to see on social media that the mom had posted that she was fine and that she was thankful, and I reached out, and we exchanged a few comments. I was just very thankful that she was OK.”

After they connected on social media, they decided to meet up in person.

Azarayah has been to the doctor, who confirmed she’s in good health.

Her mother said the scary moment is motivating her to be prepared to help others.

“I just think CPR, that’s one thing on my list,” she said. “I have to get it done, not just for my kids, but for other people’s kids.”

The American Red Cross and the American Heart Association both offer CPR certification classes.

You can go to either group’s website to sign up for training near you.

