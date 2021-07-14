Weather forces cancelation of ‘Dining on the Streets’ and ‘Concerts on the Square’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events and the Wausau River District have canceled Wednesday’s Concerts on the Square and Dining on the Street.

Severe weather and heavy rain is predicted for the Wausau area on Wednesday.

“Wausau Events and the Wausau River District remain committed to providing a great community atmosphere each Wednesday night during the summer,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director for Wausau Events “and we look forward to the rest of our events season”.

Concerts on the Square are every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Aug. 18.

Dining on the Street is every Wednesday and Saturday until Sept. 15. Participating restaurants include: Back When Café, Benvenuto’s City Grill Restaurant, Ciao, Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurante & Bar, Llc, Lemongrass Asian Fusion, Mint Café, Polito’s Pizza Wausau & Rothschild and Townies Grill.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.