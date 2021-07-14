Advertisement

Weather forces cancelation of ‘Dining on the Streets’ and ‘Concerts on the Square’

Concerts on the Square returns.
Concerts on the Square returns.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events and the Wausau River District have canceled Wednesday’s Concerts on the Square and Dining on the Street.

Severe weather and heavy rain is predicted for the Wausau area on Wednesday.

“Wausau Events and the Wausau River District remain committed to providing a great community atmosphere each Wednesday night during the summer,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director for Wausau Events “and we look forward to the rest of our events season”.

Concerts on the Square are every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Aug. 18.

Dining on the Street is every Wednesday and Saturday until Sept. 15. Participating restaurants include: Back When Café, Benvenuto’s City Grill Restaurant, Ciao, Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurante & Bar, Llc, Lemongrass Asian Fusion, Mint Café, Polito’s Pizza Wausau & Rothschild and Townies Grill.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Police: 2 dead after wrong-way driver strikes vehicle in Kronenwetter
The man had a warrant issued for his arrest after his bail was revoked in a case of a sexual...
Chase on I-39 ends with arrest of a wanted Rhinelander man
A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a crash northwest of Tomahawk.
Man, 21, killed in Lincoln County crash
Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout
What you need to know regarding the severe weather threats today.
First Alert Weather Day Today: Severe storms on the way

Latest News

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle along a highway on Madison’s east side,...
Pedestrian killed by driver on Madison’s east side
Mac and cheese dish
National Mac and Cheese Day: NewsChannel 7′s Holly Chilsen shares 2 recipes
It's National Mac N' Cheese Day
It's National Mac N' Cheese Day
Library Book Sales Are Back
Library Book Sales Are Back