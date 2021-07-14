Advertisement

Wausau River District celebrating small businesses with 715 Day

Wausau River District 715 Day
Wausau River District 715 Day(Wausau River District)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is partnering with the City of Wausau and downtown businesses to celebrate 715 Day on Thursday, July 15.

The Wausau River District is encouraging community members to support small businesses and foster community pride. “People can support our businesses by choosing to shop local, purchase gift cards, or writing a positive review online,” says Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of the Wausau River District. “94% of the businesses located within our district are locally owned.”

In addition to encouraging residents to shop local, the Wausau River District will be hiding 7 items throughout the downtown and River West area on Thursday morning. If found, the item can be returned to the River District office to redeem for a $15 gift certificate to their favorite business.

