Victim in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-39 in Kronenwetter Monday night has been identified as Kaytlyn Thomas.

Kronenwetter police said the crash was reported around 11 p.m. Monday night. The crash occurred on I-39 south of Kowalski Road. The other driver has not yet been identified.

The women were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team assisted at the scene. At this time, the circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation.

