Advertisement

Victim in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-39 in Kronenwetter Monday night has been identified as Kaytlyn Thomas.

Kronenwetter police said the crash was reported around 11 p.m. Monday night. The crash occurred on I-39 south of Kowalski Road. The other driver has not yet been identified.

The women were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team assisted at the scene. At this time, the circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Police: 2 dead after wrong-way driver strikes vehicle in Kronenwetter
The man had a warrant issued for his arrest after his bail was revoked in a case of a sexual...
Chase on I-39 ends with arrest of a wanted Rhinelander man
Went missing 7/13/21
UPDATE: Man reported missing by family found safe at boat landing
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day Today: Round two of storms mainly south of Hwy 10
A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a crash northwest of Tomahawk.
Man, 21, killed in Lincoln County crash

Latest News

There is still a lot of summer left before cold weather rolls in to get out and fire up the...
Summer grilling with the Wisconsin Beef Council
Grilled beef ribs glazed with a tasty Asian-inspired sauce
Grilled beef ribs glazed with a tasty Asian-inspired sauce
Gov. Evers announces grant programs to help people recover financially from pandemic
Gov. Evers announces grant programs to help people recover financially from pandemic
Governor evers
Gov. Evers directs $130 million toward workforce development