Summer grilling with the Wisconsin Beef Council

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There is still a lot of summer left to get out and fire up the grill. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joined NewsChannel 7′s Tony Langfellow on NewsChannel 7 at Noon and 4 p.m. to demonstrate some delicious recipes.

Click here for the Asian Grilled Beef Ribs recipe.

Click here for the Butter Garlic Steak Packets recipe.

Click here for the Foil Packet Beef and Vegetable meal recipe.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.