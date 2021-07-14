Advertisement

Summer grilling with the Wisconsin Beef Council

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There is still a lot of summer left to get out and fire up the grill. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joined NewsChannel 7′s Tony Langfellow on NewsChannel 7 at Noon and 4 p.m. to demonstrate some delicious recipes.

Click here for the Asian Grilled Beef Ribs recipe.

Click here for the Butter Garlic Steak Packets recipe.

Click here for the Foil Packet Beef and Vegetable meal recipe.

