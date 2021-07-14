Stevens Point looks to finalize Business 51 plan with neighbors’ input

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point is inching closer to finalizing a vision for the new Business 51 road. The redesign will see a facelift for the bumpy road and a re-imagining for cars, people and bikers.

After more than a year, city leaders have a plan in mind for how to give the main road a major makeover. Now they want to hear from neighbors on the details, like how to make it more livable and walkable.

“If I were walking here, how would I feel, compared to what it is today? And what might make it better and more comfortable?” said Scott Beduhn, Director of Public Works, on the questions they’d like neighbors to answer.

It’s a conversation Belts’ Soft Serve owner Cole Racine wants to have.

“Spend a lot of my day looking out the window doing customer service and looking at Business 51,” Racine explained. As the third-generation owner, his family’s business has been a presence on this road for many years.

Racine wants to make sure the road accommodates customers who walk to his shop.

“Walking and being able to traverse or cross the street is a big issue,” he said, explaining that walking and driving are bigger concerns to him than biking.

He’s also concerned about traffic not being able to get to his store as quickly.

“They need to do the intersections well to make the traffic move along and such,” he said.

Under the new plan, the road will become just one lane in each direction and split into two lanes in each direction on the far ends. The city says they’re trying to see the plan from all angles, including how to let garbage trucks and emergency vehicles pass safely.

“If there’s an accident, how do the ambulances get there? How do the police cars get there? We’ve taken that into consideration,” said Mayor Mike Wiza.

The city says safety drove the new design. In some spots, they believe the new road could reduce crashes up to 50%.

The city estimates 650 people cross the street every day where UW-Stevens Point students are commonly using the road to get to and from class. Having just two lanes would reduce the number of lanes people need to navigate to get across the street, Beduhn explained.

“That narrow roadway has proven to be much safer than what exists there at the moment. And that’s safer for everybody,” said Beduhn.

The next task is paying for this idea. About $45 million to $50 million falls on the city’s shoulders because the city assumed control of the road from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Mayor Wiza says it will be slow and steady.

“We’re looking at doing it in phases and also applying for and hopefully getting some transportation grants,” he said.

People can now give input on the plan at either the virtual or in-person session. A virtual option will be held the week after next on Monday, July 26 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. An in-person session is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pacelli High School.

The goal is to have 30% of the design mapped out by next year. Construction could still be about three to four years away.

To check out the plans, click here.

