Pedestrian killed by driver on Madison’s east side

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle along a highway on Madison’s east side, the third death on the roadway in the last few weeks.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle along a highway on Madison’s east side, the third death on the roadway in the last few weeks. Police say officers were dispatched to the crash scene on Highway 151 northbound, just north of Interstate 90, about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Two other people have died recently along the highway, which is East Washington Avenue. Those crashes happened closer to downtown Madison.

A hit-and-run driver killed a 30-year-old pedestrian in the early morning hours of June 26, and a bicyclist died after being struck by a car on the same road July 2.

