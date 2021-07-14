Packers Family Night tickets go on sale Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for Packers Family Night, set for Aug 7, go on sale July 14, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $10 and will be available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster.

There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Family Night attendees who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks, but the team asks attendees who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks.

Now in its 20th year, Family Night will serve as the introduction of the 2021 Green Bay Packers, in-person to a capacity crowd in Lambeau Field and on television to a state-wide audience.

According to the organization, the evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere with use of the video boards, as well as gameday music and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Gates for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the team will be introduced on the field at 7:20 p.m. Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.