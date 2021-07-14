Advertisement

Packers Family Night tickets go on sale Wednesday

Tickets, which will be only mobile and priced at $10 each, will be available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster.
(GRAYDC)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for Packers Family Night, set for Aug 7, go on sale July 14, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $10 and will be available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster.

There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Family Night attendees who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks, but the team asks attendees who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks.

Now in its 20th year, Family Night will serve as the introduction of the 2021 Green Bay Packers, in-person to a capacity crowd in Lambeau Field and on television to a state-wide audience.

According to the organization, the evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere with use of the video boards, as well as gameday music and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Gates for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the team will be introduced on the field at 7:20 p.m. Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Police: 2 dead after wrong-way driver strikes vehicle in Kronenwetter
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
Parole eligibility postponed man convicted in 1964 Wausau murder
Chandler Halderson, 23
Son of missing woman, slain man held on $10,000 bond
A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a crash northwest of Tomahawk.
Man, 21, killed in Lincoln County crash
Severe storms could impact the area Wednesday afternoon and night.
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Wednesday: Risk of severe storms & heavy rainfall

Latest News

Fenhaus puts the racing world on notice with incredible week
Fenhaus puts the racing world on notice with incredible week
Corn Crop Looks Promising
Corn Crop Looks Promising
Jump Starting A Career
Jump Starting A Career
Biadasz Farms has seen a good year for its field corn thus far.
Farmers say the corn crop is ‘looking promising’
Wausau native and racecar driver Luke Fenhaus with the medal he received for finishing second...
Fenhaus puts the racing world on notice with incredible week