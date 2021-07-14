New dog park proposed in Wausau, though concerns remain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee discussed a plan for a second Wausau dog park at the City Hall meeting Monday night.

The park would be located at the old Menard’s site in west Wausau near Highway 29. The new dog park be hillier and larger than the one recently opened on July 5.

Pat Peckham, District 1 Alderperson and Chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, said community members wanted a bigger dog park.

One concern was winter snow. As the snow gets pushed off of the highway from plows, it could land in the dog park area. Peckham said that part of the park may have to be blocked off for the snowy season however, multiple solutions are still being discussed.

The next step in the process is waiting for DOT approval. Then, the committee can decide if they will request fundraising for a preliminary plan. Later, they will raise money and finalize a design.

Peckham hopes to get planning money and a plan in place for 2022 and predicts that construction will tentatively begin in 2023.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.