Advertisement

Miami Beach building evacuated over concrete safety concerns

The Devon apartment building is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Residents...
The Devon apartment building is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Residents of the 82-year-old building were ordered to evacuate this week because of concrete deterioration. The building is several miles from Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South collapsed almost three weeks ago.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By FREIDA FRISARO and LYNNE SLADKY
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of an 82-year-old, two-story apartment building in Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate because of concrete deterioration.

The city of Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of Devon Apartments on Monday and is giving residents until next Monday to leave the building.

The building is several miles from Surfside, where Champlain Towers South collapsed almost three weeks ago, killing at least 95 people.

A lawyer representing the building’s owners says they have worked “diligently” with the city since they decided in May to demolish the building by December.

He says 14 people remain in the building.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Police: 2 dead after wrong-way driver strikes vehicle in Kronenwetter
The man had a warrant issued for his arrest after his bail was revoked in a case of a sexual...
Chase on I-39 ends with arrest of a wanted Rhinelander man
A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a crash northwest of Tomahawk.
Man, 21, killed in Lincoln County crash
What you need to know regarding the severe weather threats today.
First Alert Weather Day Today: Severe storms on the way
Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout

Latest News

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Savory beef and vegetable foil pack recipes to prepare on the grill
Savory beef and vegetable foil pack recipes to prepare on the grill
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands
Wausau River District 715 Day
Wausau River District celebrating small businesses with 715 Day