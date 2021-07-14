Advertisement

Jelly donuts, sardines lure bear down from tree outside NC hospital

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Video captures a black bear climbing down a tree to get some tasty treats.

Jelly donuts and sardines did the trick.

The bear was seen around a tree at an area hospital early Wednesday morning.

An employee at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the bear probably showed up Monday night.

Officials say the cub, now called Rex, is around 18 months old and weighs between 70 and 80 pounds.

They are hoping he will find his own way to safer habitats.

Officials say the bear is not a threat to people but urged everyone to be cautious when in the area.

