Gov. Evers directs $130 million toward workforce development

Governor evers
Governor evers(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is directing $130 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help address the state’s worker shortage problem and assist unemployed people searching for a job.

The bulk of the money, $100 million, will go toward a workforce innovation program for the development of solutions to workforce challenges the state faced after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another $20 million will go to a worker advancement initiative that will offer about 2,000 unemployed people subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers. The program is meant for employees whose jobs have not come back post-pandemic. The governor also stated the grants would apply to “those who were not attached to or were not successful in the labor market prior to the pandemic.”

And $10 million would go to a program that provides workforce career coaches to help people find jobs.

The governor said he was proud of the work the state was doing to ensure Wisconsin’s economic recovery.

“We’ve heard from unemployed workers, business, and community leaders across the state about the workforce challenges they face, and recognize there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to meeting these needs,” said Gov. Evers. “These programs will allow us to invest in regional solutions, help businesses find workers, and provide support to our friends and neighbors who are getting back on their feet.”

The grants will be funded through the American Rescue Plan.

