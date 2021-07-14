Fenhaus puts the racing world on notice with incredible week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Last Tuesday, Wausau teenager Luke Fenhaus won Wisconsin’s biggest short track race, the Slinger Nationals. Then on Saturday night, he finished second the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at the same track.

It’s been a life-changing week for the high school senior.

“You know it’s hard to describe it, because words can’t describe it,” Fenhaus says. “It’s been so crazy and cool.”

Probably the best racing of the entire SRX event was between Fenhau and Stewart, who battled side-by-side for the lead, lap after lap.

“It was crazy,” Fenhaus says of his battle with Stewart. “I mean the biggest event and race of my life, and the biggest moment of my life.

“Tony is an awesome dude to talk to off the racetrack, and to race with him, he raced me clean, and we put on a show.”

Fenhaus was on the cusp of victory before a caution came out as he was about to take the white flag.

“I thought we would’ve had it,” Fenhaus says. “It was hard to me to swallow that, because it would’ve been my biggest win of my racing career for sure.”

Fenhaus was passed for the win by Andretti on the overtime restart and had to settle for second. He wanted the checkered flag, but took plenty away from the evening.

“It was a win being there,” he says. “Talking to those guys, that was a win by itself.”

The racing world now knows the name: Luke Fenhaus. His immediate focus is on winning the Kulwicki Cup, which runs through October. Any NASCAR opportunities may have to wait until then.

“We’ll see, if the right opportunity comes, I can’t say no to it for sure,” Fenhaus says. “That would just be the highlight of my career, but for right now, I’m going to drive and win that Kulwicki Cup.”

So how would he sum up his dream week?

“Unforgettable, this will be a time that I will always remember.”

