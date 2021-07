Deputies search for missing man last seen Monday afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Sheriff’s Office announced a search for a missing man Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say Bryan D. Whitman, 47, was last seen on Burma Road easy of State Highway 107 Monday at 1 p.m.

Whitman had been riding his bicycle July 12 when he was last seen. He has brown hair and often wears it in a pony tail, according to a Facebook post from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s described as being 5′9′' and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing an olive green shirt, with a black and green mountain bike.

If you see him, please call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 261-1200.

