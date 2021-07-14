Advertisement

Book sales return to Marathon County Library this summer

Books will be on sale Saturday at the Marathon County Public Library
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Library is holding its second book sale since a 15-month closure to the public on Saturday from 9:320 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The sale will only be open to registered Friends of the Library.  Patrons can fill out a form and send it in, or even register as a Friend at the main branch on the day of the sale.

Library Specialist Dan Richter said there is more to the sale than just old books.

“There’s music on CD, there’re DVDs there’s board games, there’re puzzles, there’s artwork, things like that.  So there’s a lot more than just books,” he said.

Patrons have made many requests for things like puzzles, which enjoyed renewed popularity during COVID-19.

The library was unable to accept donations from the public while they were closed to avoid exposure.  Richter said that did not  cause a lack of materials for the current sale.

“Once they did accepting those again earlier this year, yeah it was a pretty big deluge of interest in people bringing boxes and bags in.  So that’s the great thing too about the sales is that for members they now get access to monthly sales that are just for them,” he said.

It costs $10 for an individual Friends of the Library membership and $25 per family.  The registration is good for the year.

