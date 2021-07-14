2.8 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 2.8 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 48.1% of the entire population and 58.8% of adults.

Wisconsin is nearing 3 million residents getting at least one shot of the vaccine. By our calculations, at our current pace, the state could reach that mark by the end of July, but the pace has been slowing, as we’ve been reporting. We’re about 40,000 people shy of that milestone. So far, 50.9% of the state’s population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 61.9% of the adult population. That includes 65.3% of women and 57.6% of men.

The DHS reports fewer than 8,300 doses of vaccine have been doled out so far this week. The DHS says last week 27,386 doses were administered, which was the fewest since the week of December 20 -- which also a holiday week and was just one week after vaccinations started and who was eligible for a vaccine was severely restricted.

So far, only Brown, Door, Menominee and Outagamie counties have more than 50% of their residents vaccinated. Door County stands alone in the majority of its population being fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.7% (+0.1) 48.4% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.8% (+0.1) 43.6% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.7% (+0.0) 38.9% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.3% (+0.1) 63.9% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.5% (+0.1) 41.6% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.9% (+0.0) 40.4% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.1% (+0.1) 42.2% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.6% (+0.0) 42.7% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.3% (+0.0) 39.9% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.7% (+0.0) 45.7% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.9% (+0.1) 39.9% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.4% (+0.0) 48.8% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.4% (+0.0) 40.8% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.6% (+0.1) 48.0% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.4% (+0.1) 35.6% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.3% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.6% (+0.1) 41.7% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 36.0% (+0.1) 34.6% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.7% (+0.1) 46.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 233,489 (49.2%) (+0.0) 223,337 (47.1%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 258,788 (47.1%) (+0.1) 246,342 (44.8%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,961,376 (50.9%) (+0.1) 2,802,928 (48.1%) (+0.0)

The DHS added an interactive map to its COVID-19 vaccinations website that breaks down the county vaccination rates by community, school district, census tract, or ZIP Code. For instance, overall, more than 50% of Outagamie County residents received at least one dose of a vaccine. The map shows metropolitan areas with vaccination rates of 50%, 70%, or more, while two-thirds of the county -- rural areas north of the Fox Valley -- has a vaccination rate of 40% or less.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 29.3% received a dose (+0.2)/25.0% completed (+0.3)

16-17: 38.0% received a dose (+0.1)/34.5% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 42.5% received a dose (+0.1)/38.9% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 47.6% received a dose (+0.1)/44.4% completed (+0.0)

35-44: 55.8% received a dose (+0.1)/52.7% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 57.5% received a dose (+0.1)/54.6% completed (+0.0)

55-64: 67.9% received a dose (+0.0)/65.1% completed (+0.1)

65+: 85.1% received a dose (+0.1)/82.0% completed (+0.1)

After a surge in the average of new coronavirus cases, the rolling, 7-day average was up only slightly from 138 to 139 cases per day. The Department of Health Services says the latest test results confirmed 169 new cases. The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that were positive -- was steady at 1.7% after jumping four-tenths of a percentage point on Tuesday. It’s up a full percentage point since the end of June.

State health officials say the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is likely connected to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the delta variant is responsible for 51% of recent coronavirus cases nationwide.

Currently the DHS says the spread of the virus is high in 2 counties -- Dunn and Rusk counties in northwestern Wisconsin. Virus activity is low in 18 counties and moderate in 52. We expect the weekly update on the disease activity later Wednesday or on Thursday.

Wisconsin is still averaging 2 deaths from COVID-19 each day. Five COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state since the last report, including people from Manitowoc and Oconto counties. None of the five was in the past 30 days so they aren’t counted towards the 7-day average.

The DHS reports another 18 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period, well below our estimated 7-day average of 30 admissions per day. As of Tuesday, the latest figures available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said there were 100 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 30 of them in intensive care. Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 8 of those patients, including 2 in ICU. After having no COVID-19 patients last week, Fox Valley region hospitals are now treating 2, none is in ICU.

February 5, 2020, to July 14, 2021

614,243 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,580 hospitalizations (5%)

7,365 deaths (1.20%)

2,612 cases still active (<1%)

603,892 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials encourage people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should continue these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,011 cases (+6) (256 deaths)

Calumet – 5,854 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,414 cases (59 deaths)*

Dodge – 12,029 cases (+5) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,634 cases (26 deaths)

Florence - 456 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,642 cases (+2) (129 deaths)

Forest - 967 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,063 cases (+10) (23 deaths)*

Green Lake - 1,618 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 992 cases (+3) (43 deaths)*

Kewaunee – 2,379 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,054 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,664 cases (+1) (75 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 4,240 cases (+1) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,803 cases (41 deaths) *

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,547 cases (+0) (61 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 20,893 cases (+8) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,759 cases (+2) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,917 cases (+6) (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,978 cases (+2) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,401 cases (+6) (202 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

