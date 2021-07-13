Wisconsin agencies warn about tax collection scams

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Wisconsin agencies are warning state residents about tax collection scams.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade an Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue say they are receiving multiple reports across the state about people receiving letters in the mail that are related to fake tax collection cases.

The language in the mailings is meant to sound official and urgent, with threats such as seizing property. One example includes “The State of Wisconsin can now take enforcement action such as seizing assets and garnishing wages and bank accounts to satisfy the outstanding debt owed.”

The potential targets of the mailings include people who may be found by searching court filings of people who have had tax collection cases filed against them.

Both the DATCP and DOR say that people can spot these letters with a few noticeable patterns in the mailings:

A return address listing the “Benefits Suspension Unit,” a Wisconsin county, and “Public Judgement Records.”

A fake government seal with an image of the U.S. in a circle, rather than a state, county, or municipality seal.

A paid postage mark indicating the letter originates from Los Angeles, CA.

There is no information on remitting payment, only a number to call to “avoid enforcement.”

Both agencies say that if you doubt the authenticity of a tax-related communication, you should contact that agency directly to make sure that it’s valid. Additionally, the agencies say that people should never use the contact information provided by the potential scammers.

If you have been the victim of a scam, report it by filing a complaint online at https://datcp.wi.gov/pages/programs_services/fileconsumercomplaint.aspx, or send an email to datcphotline@wisconsin.gov, or call DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128.

