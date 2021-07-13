Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Police: 2 dead after wrong-way driver strikes vehicle in Kronenwetter
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
Parole eligibility postponed man convicted in 1964 Wausau murder
Chandler Halderson, 23
Son of missing woman, slain man held on $10,000 bond
A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a crash northwest of Tomahawk.
Man, 21, killed in Lincoln County crash
Severe storms could impact the area Wednesday afternoon and night.
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Wednesday: Risk of severe storms & heavy rainfall

Latest News

FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
US virus cases are rising again, doubling over three weeks
Severe storms could impact the area Wednesday afternoon and night.
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Wednesday: Risk of severe storms & heavy rainfall
UW-Stevens Point's campus is getting closer to approving $96 million in funding from the state...
Albertson Hall replacement at UW-Stevens Point gets funded through state budget
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the state budget at Cumberland Elementary School, Thursday,...
Gov. Evers keeps schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure