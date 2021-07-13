People explain why Colby should be named the state’s cheese

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - In America’s Dairyland, having just one cheese at the table may not be good enough. But for those behind the bill to name a state cheese, one kind stands out.

Colby may not be the cheese that’s most produced in Wisconsin, but some people are saying it best represents the state’s title of being home to the Dairyland.

“We’re cheese heads,” business owner, Colby native, and a testifier for the cheese, Matthew Oehmichen said.

The bill aims to capture what Wisconsin is most known for. “When you think about this very important title, state cheese, it should be something that is very pertinent to Wisconsin,” Oehmichen said.

Colby cheese was the only cheese invented in the state. That’s why Oehmichen said pushing this bill helps tell the state’s history. “Having a state cheese for me would help solidify that story of how Wisconsin came to be and what’s the main driver of what makes Wisconsin special.”

Oehmichen and other state leaders said the goal for this isn’t to take away from other cheeses. Instead, it’s to help attract more cheese lovers.

“We’re certainly not looking to elevate Colby cheese above any other cheeses made in Wisconsin,” Rep. Donna Rozar, (R) of Marshfield said. “Our cheese market will get more attention because once people start seeing that Colby and they say ‘wow they must be so good at what they do they have their own state cheese,’ they’re going to look into it more,” Oehmichen said.

As to what Rozar has to say to those who may not be in favor of Colby. “My comment to them would be to look at the history of Colby cheese. Look at the importance of Colby cheese in catapulting Wisconsin as Wisconsin’s Dairyland, and we’re called cheese heads,” Rozar said.

“People are still going to ask for sharp cheddar on their burgers, people are still going to have mozzarella getting cranked out,” Oehmichen said. “When you’re tasting Colby or any Wisconsin cheeses, you understand that it’s a taste of Wisconsin, a taste of our excellence,” he added.

