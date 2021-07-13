Advertisement

Northland Pines hires Kevin Grundy as its head football coach

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Northland Pines High School announced that it has hired Kevin Grundy to be its next head football coach.

Grundy spent this past season as an assistant coach at West Iron School District. He was previously the head coach at Wausau East and Wausau West.

“I would define the success of my program by having my players know that I will care about them long after they are done playing for me,” said Grundy via a school press release. “This is done by building positive relationships and letting players know that it is not how much you know, but about how much you care.”

Grundy has been coaching football for 36 years including 20 as a head coach.

“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and I can’t wait to see what he does with our Football program,’' said Northland Pines athletic director Josh Tilley via a press release. “Prior to even completing his employment paperwork with us, he was already calling each prior Football Athlete to introduce himself and let them know when the contact days will be this summer.”

Grundy will be a substitute teacher within the school district.

