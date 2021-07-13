Advertisement

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2021
(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more.

Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster.

Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his 7-year-old niece.

Cattarossi says his parents met in New York in the 1950s when his mother was a diplomat for Uruguay at the United Nations and his father was a civil engineer who had immigrated from Argentina.

After moving to Miami in the 1980s, they bought a hotel and renovated it. The hotel is now part of the Blue Moon Hotel and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One of his sisters was an architect visiting from Argentina and the other was a professional photographer.

Almost 100 people have been declared dead in the tragedy and more than a dozen are still unaccounted for.

