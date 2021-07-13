Man, 21, killed in Lincoln County crash

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a crash northwest of Tomahawk.

Investigators said the scene was discovered around 10 a.m. Monday. However, it’s unclear when the crash occurred.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said the driver, Nicholas Szymanski, was westbound on County Highway CC and lost control on the curve. His vehicle was discovered in a wooded area near Peaceful Valley Road in the town of Bradley.

Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

