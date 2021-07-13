Hot cars pose danger to children, pets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warmer weather leads to dramatic increases in the temperature inside parked vehicles, rendering them unsafe for children and pets to be left in them, even for short periods.

A study by San Francisco State University shows that the temperature rises 45 degrees above the outside just in the first hour.

Even parking in the shade or leaving some ventilation won’t solve the problem, as some people think.

“If you leave your window cracked open, it’s not enough. Many people think ‘I’ll just be gone for a short time, I’ll leave the window cracked open.’ It doesn’t make a difference. The temperatures will still rise very quickly, even with a cracked window,” said Riverside Fire Department Captain Troy Champan.

Champan did say that most of the time when a child is left in a hot car it is a mistake, either from forgetfulness or the parent not knowing the child got in. He said people should always check the back seat when exiting their vehicles to make sure that doesn’t happen.

When it comes to pets it is more often an instance of neglect. Wisconsin has a Good Samaritan law protecting the rights of pets that allows people to intervene if they see an animal trapped in a hot car.

“If you do come across a pet in a car with the windows closed and you’re worried about them being in distress, call the police department first so that they’re aware that this is happening, but if you’re concerned enough that you think they’re in enough distress you can break those windows and release that pet and get them out of that hot car,” said Wausau Animal Hospital veterinarian Jaime Gifford.

She said dogs can only sweat through the pads of their paws and won’t be able to release enough heat by panting to counteract the increased temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.