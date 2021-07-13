Advertisement

Crews respond to overnight crash on I-39 near Kronenwetter

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s office says that all lanes on I-39 are back open after a two-vehicle crash late Monday night.

Crews remained on the scene into the early morning hours Tuesday cleaning up the incident with lanes being closed to traffic between Kowalksi Road and Maple Ridge Road. I-39 was reopened to traffic shortly before 4:00 Tuesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation. There is no word on any injuries at this time. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
Parole eligibility postponed man convicted in 1964 Wausau murder
Chandler Halderson, 23
Son of missing woman, slain man held on $10,000 bond
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man sentenced to 5 years prison in drunken driving fatal crash
Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Wednesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Wednesday: Showers & storms expected mid-week
Bucks Apparel Flies Off Shelves
Bucks Apparel Flies Off Shelves
Naming A State Cheese
Naming A State Cheese
Stratford native and NASCAR Truck Series driver Derek Kraus discusses his 2021 season on July...
Disappointing season for Kraus starts to show promise