Crews respond to overnight crash on I-39 near Kronenwetter

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s office says that all lanes on I-39 are back open after a two-vehicle crash late Monday night.

Crews remained on the scene into the early morning hours Tuesday cleaning up the incident with lanes being closed to traffic between Kowalksi Road and Maple Ridge Road. I-39 was reopened to traffic shortly before 4:00 Tuesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation. There is no word on any injuries at this time. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.

