COVID vaccine offered at Amherst Fair and Tater Toot

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at both the Amherst Fair and the Tater Toot later this month.

Several vaccination clinics are set to close this month and area health departments have made plans to bring the vaccine to people at public events.

The Amherst Fair is July 16-17. Tater Toot is July 31. As always, vaccine will be provided at no cost.

