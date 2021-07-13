Competency at question for man charged with having knowledge of Rhinelander murder plot

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A competency hearing will be held next month to determine if the man who allegedly had prior knowledge of a murder is fit to stand trial.

Seth Wakefield, 24, was arrested and charged after the body of Hannah Miller was found just outside of Rhinelander on June 30. Authorities are still searching for Miller’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Anderson, 30. He is the primary suspect in her death.

Prosecutors say Wakefield and Anderson were friends and had been living together. Court documents state Wakefield was aware Anderson planned to kill Miller. And said that those plans also included plans to kill two other family members of Miller’s, along with taking the couple’s child.

Wakefield told investigators he assisted Anderson in conducting surveillance of Miller’s apartment. Wakefield additionally told investigators he believed he’d receive monetary compensation from Anderson for his help.

He remains in custody on $250,000. A competency hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

