Chase on I-39 ends with arrest of a wanted Rhinelander man

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40 year old Rhinelander man sought by the Vilas County Sheriff was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a chase on I-39.

The man had a warrant issued for his arrest after his bail was revoked in a case of a sexual assault of a child. Deputies said the man threw away his ankle bracelet while in Rhinelander.

At around 4:00 p.m. a Lincoln County deputy spotted the wanted man traveling on State Rd 64 in the Town of Pine River. A traffic stop was attempted on US Hwy 51 south of Merrill, but the suspect fled.

When the chase entered Marathon County several attempts were made to use tire deflation devices on the man’s vehicle. The suspect was arrested near mile marker 183.

Speeds during the pursuit never exceeded 72 mph.

