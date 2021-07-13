Advertisement

Chase on I-39 ends with arrest of a wanted Rhinelander man

By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40 year old Rhinelander man sought by the Vilas County Sheriff was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a chase on I-39.

The man had a warrant issued for his arrest after his bail was revoked in a case of a sexual assault of a child. Deputies said the man threw away his ankle bracelet while in Rhinelander.

At around 4:00 p.m. a Lincoln County deputy spotted the wanted man traveling on State Rd 64 in the Town of Pine River. A traffic stop was attempted on US Hwy 51 south of Merrill, but the suspect fled.

When the chase entered Marathon County several attempts were made to use tire deflation devices on the man’s vehicle. The suspect was arrested near mile marker 183.

Speeds during the pursuit never exceeded 72 mph.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Police: 2 dead after wrong-way driver strikes vehicle in Kronenwetter
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
Parole eligibility postponed man convicted in 1964 Wausau murder
Chandler Halderson, 23
Son of missing woman, slain man held on $10,000 bond
A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a crash northwest of Tomahawk.
Man, 21, killed in Lincoln County crash
Severe storms could impact the area Wednesday afternoon and night.
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Wednesday: Risk of severe storms & heavy rainfall

Latest News

Heavy rain in June helping sweet corn crop
Heavy rain in June helping sweet corn crop
Rhinelander man in custody after chase ends on I-39 in Marathon County
Rhinelander man in custody after chase ends on I-39 in Marathon County
Severe storms could impact the area Wednesday afternoon and night.
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Wednesday: Risk of severe storms & heavy rainfall
Wausau City Council discusses possible new dog park on west side
Wausau City Council discusses possible new dog park on west side