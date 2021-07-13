Bucks apparel flies off Wausau store shelves

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Bucks continue their NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns, Bucks jerseys are hard to find in Wausau.

Hoehn’s Huddle and Hoffman’s Hobbies are both nearing the end of apparel they have in stock. Hoehn’s Huddle in Schofield has just one wearable jersey available for sale — and it’s a vintage Oscar Robertson jersey. Dan Hoehn, the owner, says the craze started weeks ago.

“As soon as they started playing the Nets---we were open non-stop. Selling like crazy,” Hoehn said.

A stock of 100-150 jerseys was sold out as soon as the series against the Nets ended nearly a month ago.

Since that series, he’s continued to receive interest regarding Bucks apparel. He has over 50 pre-orders for jerseys when his next shipment comes in.

“People know that if we get them online, they’re not getting in before the end of the year,” Hoehn said.

He has a 250 jersey order, 50 of which are already pre-sold, which will not arrive for at least four-to-six weeks

But Hoffman’s Hobbies has a similar problem. Their Bucks stock is down to 20% of what it normally is. Store manager Jeff Campo says it started when the Bucks played the Nets and hasn’t stopped.

“Once you get into the playoffs, every time you move through a series. You get a little more excitement,” Campo said.

He has a few hats and t-shirts still available, though the men’s stock is significantly lower than the women. Campo estimates that the men’s apparel is at about 10% of what the store normally has.

We’re getting down to slim pickings,” Hoehn said.

The Bucks will play the Suns in game four of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.