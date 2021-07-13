Albertson Hall replacement at UW-Stevens Point gets funded through state budget

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The aging and deteriorating library building at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point is close to a replacement following the signing of the Wisconsin state budget by Gov. Tony Evers.

University leaders said replacing Albertson Hall is more cost-effective than making improvements to the current structure. During the pre-design phase, architects discovered additional structural issues that significantly increased renovation costs, exceeding 90% of the building’s value.

“Replacing this hub of learning and student support will ensure safety, efficiency and opportunity for UW-Stevens Point students,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson.

The project must be officially accepted by the UW Board of Regents, and construction needs State Building Commission approval. The capital budget includes funding for the full replacement cost of $96 million.

Most library and student support services will be temporarily relocated to other academic buildings. Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.