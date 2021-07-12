Workplace Volunteer Council collects school supplies for kids in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Workforce Volunteer Council of Marathon County is hard at work collecting donations of school supplies to make sure kids have what they need to succeed. The organization started in 1999 and has donated 68,900 backpacks with the materials necessary for kids in need.

Around 7,500 school-age kids in Marathon County qualify for reduced or free lunches because of lower income or large households. These are the children the Workforce Volunteer Council are reaching out to.

Distribution is different in the age of COVID-19. Instead of a large event in Wausau where parents can pick up the supplies, they are being sent to the different districts.

“Because of COVID we are still distributing directly to schools and organizations, so if you have a child in need, please contact your school for dates on when they will be doing distribution,” said Council President Kristina Barbier.

The Council’s website has a list of items requested by the schools, and drop-off locations are available at Prevail Bank, AbbyBank, Cloverbelt Credit Union and Health in Motion. For notebooks and folders, the schools are requesting specific colors.

“Elementary schools have requested that we go with yellow, blue, green and red, because they assign subjects to the color and it helps the kids stay on task better so yellow might be science, blue might be math, green might be reading and red might be composition. So if you can shop these colors we’d greatly appreciate it with colors to match,” Barbier said.

