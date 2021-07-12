Advertisement

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president.

That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels.

The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.

That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20.

New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody
One of the top 5 decorated squares at Wausau's 2021 Chalkfest.
2021 Wausau Chalkfest comes to an end
Jamie Redmond among her team of co-workers when receiving the DAISY Award.
Marshfield nurse awarded DAISY Award
GOVERNOR TONY EVERS
Evers vetoes republican bills
Hannah Miller
Homicide victim to be laid to rest Tuesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin averages 114 new coronavirus cases per day
Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill