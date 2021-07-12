Advertisement

Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 president

Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political...
Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump easily won the straw poll for the 2024 presidential race among Republicans at CPAC.

The three-day Conservative Political Action Conference, which normally serves as an audition for GOP presidential contenders, wrapped up Sunday in Dallas. In the straw poll, Trump defeated a field of a dozen candidates taking 70 percent of the delegates’ votes.

In his speech, Trump made it clear that, if he runs, he expects a re-match with President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has brought our country to the brink of ruin,” Trump declared. “Right here in Texas, we are the epicenter of a border migration crisis unlike anything anyone has ever seen before in the U.S., in the history of the country.”

In the straw poll of CPAC attendees, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished in second place to former President Trump, taking 21 percent of the vote. In a second poll, which imagined Trump did not run, DeSantis took more than two-thirds of the ballots.

The former president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., finished in third place with four percent.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody
One of the top 5 decorated squares at Wausau's 2021 Chalkfest.
2021 Wausau Chalkfest comes to an end
GOVERNOR TONY EVERS
Evers vetoes republican bills
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
Jamie Redmond among her team of co-workers when receiving the DAISY Award.
Marshfield nurse awarded DAISY Award

Latest News

Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill
Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history
Sen. Johnson and former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Ken Ruettgers highlight COVID-19...
Sen. Johnson, former Packers lineman highlight adverse COVID-19 vaccine reactions
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Wisconsin Capitol Building
Republicans cut state building projects by $810 million