Son of missing woman, slain man held on $10,000 bond

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond was set at $10,000 cash Monday for 23-year-old Chandler Halderson. Halderson is the son of Bart and Krista Halderson. The couple was reported missing after it was unclear if they had made it to their cabin in White Lake, in Langlade County for the Fourth of July weekend.

During a probable cause hearing in Dane County Circuit Court, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said Bart Halderson’s dismembered remains were found in rural Dane County. Krista Halderson remains missing.

Brown said a person reporting seeing Chandler Halderson get in a vehicle from a wooded area and believed it was odd and reported it to police. Authorities later found remains they’ve identified as Bart Halderson. Brown said his cause of death was from a gunshot wound. He asked Judge Mark Fremgen for a $1 million cash bond citing the potential for serious charges. He told the judge Chandler Halderson has told a web of lies and he has sent law enforcement officers on a wild goose chase looking for the couple. Brown said the couple likely never left Dane County.

Chandler Halderson’s attorney Catherine Dorl said because no criminal complaint had been filed, Halderson should be released from custody. She told the court he has no previous criminal record, he is from the area and he is an Eagle Scout. She suggested electronic monitoring.

Brown said he hopes to have a criminal complaint prepared by Thursday. Judge Fremgen said bond may be modified at that time.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.