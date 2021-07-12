Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested for refusing to wear mask on plane, spitting on passengers

Adelaide Schrowang
Adelaide Schrowang(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police said a Sarasota woman is in jail in Fort Myers after creating a ruckus on a Delta Airlines jet Wednesday, WWSB reported.

Airport police at Southwest Florida International Airport arrested 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang after they were called to help flight attendants remove her from the plane when she refused to wear a mask, an arrest report said.

Police said the airliner’s cabin crew said Schrowang was disruptive as the plane sat at the gate, refusing to wear a mask, arguing with flight attendants and spitting at other passengers. The captain ordered her removed from the flight, but she refused to leave her seat.

Authorities arrived to escort her off the plane. When Schrowang refused to leave and began yelling at officers, police restrained her, handcuffed her and took off the plane, police said.

Schrowang continued to be disruptive during her trip to the Lee County Jail, as well as during the booking process, the report noted.

Schrowang was charged with resisting an officer, trespassing and interference with aircraft operations. She remained in custody Friday morning under a $65,000 bond.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

