Parole eligibility postponed man convicted in 1964 Wausau murder

Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen from May 12, 1964(DOC/Marathon County Historical Society)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Parole eligibility has been deferred for a man serving a life sentence for the 1964 murder of a young Wausau woman.

Terry Caspersen, now 78, is the state’s longest-serving inmate. He has spent nearly 56 years in custody.

A spokesman from the Wisconsin Department of Correction said Caspersen had not met any of the five requirements for a parole grant. Those requirements are conduct, programming, risk reduction, time served, and a release plan.

Caspersen’s new parole eligibility date is next May. He will be seen for his next parole review in March 2022.

Caspersen was arrested and charged in May 1964 for stabbing and killing Eleanor Kaatz, 18. Wausau Daily Herald articles provided to NewsChannel 7 by the Marathon County Historical Society cite police reports indicating Kaatz was stabbed nearly 50 times. She was initially found alive near the Wisconsin River, but died of her injuries two days later.

