New waterfront apartments coming to Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - There is a lot of waterfront in the Wausau area and the City of Schofield is now taking more advantage of that.

What once was a garage for public works vehicles will soon be 84 apartments ranging in size from one- to three-bedroom units.

“It just really made sense that we would create a fair amount of housing and be able to provide this view with the housing opportunity that he’s creating,” Mark Thuot, the city’s public works administrator said, referencing the developer, Bob Odhe.

The city created a tax increment financing district in 2018 to offer developers opportunities to improve some blighted properties, including the city-owned public works garage. Thuot said the riverfront plot was better used to build community rather than to house vehicles, so they repurposed another vacant city building for that purpose and let developers share their ideas to benefit the community. Housing was seen as a need and good use of that space.

“Looking at some of the other opportunities for renting in the City of Schofield, there’s a fair amount of them, but everyone is full. So there’s, obviously, a need for housing in the Wausau area,” he said.

The units will be similar to the Wausau Riverlife apartments. Odhe partnered on the Wausau complex after the original contractor could not finish. The Dam at Schofield Luxury Apartments will have a first-floor community space and patio, allow for most pets, and have underground parking.

The fishing and boating area has also been partially revitalized, with new pavement, a new boat launch that allows for boats to get from one side of the dam to the other, and the park seating area was moved. Thuot said the city hopes to continue making that area more versatile for the community, including possibly adding a kayak launch.

“I think that everybody’s excited for the future of the City of Schofield and hopefully we can bring some smiles to the area,” Thuot concluded.

Odhe did not respond to our request for comment and additional information. Thuot said exactly how it will look has been impacted by COVID-19 with the costs and availability of building material and supplies. The outside structure is expected to be complete by fall to allow contractors to continue working inside through the winter months. The hope is to be able to get renters moved in by spring.

Thuot said they expect a big sign to be put up on the edge of the project with more information about the complex in the next month, which will include a website for people to learn more.

