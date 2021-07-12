Advertisement

Joe Exotic kicks off contest to find his next romantic partner

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic,...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. The Oklahoma zoo, featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary, has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, suspended the exhibitor license for current-owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days.(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joe Exotic isn’t letting time behind bars keep him from hunting down a new mate.

The former zookeeper made famous from the Netflix series “Tiger King” is hosting a contest called “The Bachelor King,” to find his next husband.

Applications are currently being accepted for anyone at least 18 years old, who thinks they could be the next romance in Joe Exotic’s life.

If that’s you, click here to apply. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 25, 2021.

The application includes basic questions and asks for things like your favorite color, restaurants and movie.

You’ll also be asked to explain your views on marriage and submit a photo of you fully clothed, in a swimsuit and without a shirt on.

The top three picks will win a 3-night, 4-day all-exclusive paid romantic getaway with Joe Exotic when he is released from prison, according to a news release.

The fine print in the application says the winning entry gives permission to be filmed for TV during the getaway without compensation.

“I have been through hell in three years and I intend on making my new life something I have always dreamed of and I want to spend it with someone that can take a relationship serious and be in love and enjoy this ride, and make this about us as a team, not just me or the man I choose to carry on with. I want to share this with someone great,” Joe Exotic wrote in the release.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 6, 2021.

Don’t worry, ladies, you can take part in the contest, too.

A post on Joe Exotic’s Twitter page says another contest will be added for women who want to hang out, go shopping and chase men with him. Straight men are included, too, in a contest to go hunting.

Contests are contingent upon Joe Exotic’s release from prison. According to a news release, his attorneys are confident new evidence will help him be free by the end of the year, if not sooner.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody
One of the top 5 decorated squares at Wausau's 2021 Chalkfest.
2021 Wausau Chalkfest comes to an end
GOVERNOR TONY EVERS
Evers vetoes republican bills
Jamie Redmond among her team of co-workers when receiving the DAISY Award.
Marshfield nurse awarded DAISY Award
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting

Latest News

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Wildfires rage as US West grapples with heat wave, drought
Drake Bell
Drake Bell faces sentencing on child endangerment charge
Richard Branson got to experience weightlessness during his brief outer space journey on Sunday.
Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip for 2
Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are possible mid-week.
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Wednesday: Showers & storms expected mid-week