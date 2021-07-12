Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 67: A Dynamic Duo

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For the last 44 years, Don Behnke has been at the helm of SPASH cross country. For nearly 20 of those years, Kevin Hopp has been by his side as co-head coach. In 42 of those 44 years, the program has made an appearance at state. They’ve won 11 titles.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the two about a lifetime of coaching at SPASH, what has made the program so successful for many years, but also how the two co-head coaches work so well together.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

